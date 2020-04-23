COVID-19 Growth Curve Has Been Flattened: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that the growth curve of COVID-19 has been flattened but it is difficult to tell when it will reach its peak. "It is very difficult to tell that peak in COVID-19 cases will arrive by May 3 or when it will come. But it is very stable. The positivity rate has been 4.5 per cent throughout, one can say we have been able to flatten the curve. However, difficult to predict it (peak)," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR said here while addressing a press conference.AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria emphasised that it is important to not stigmatise those who have recovered from COVID-19, Guleria said, "This is a disease which is not that serious, 90-95 per cent people recover, if we have that stigma and we don't come forward then we may land up in a situation where because of our delayed treatment we may have higher mortality."CK Mishra, Environment Secretary and Chairman of Empowered Group-2 which has been mandated with the availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities for COVID-19 said that India has been able to cut transmission, minimise spread and consistently ramp up COVID-19 testing in the last 30 days of lockdown. (ANI)

