COVID-19: Health Ministry Places Order for 10 Crore Hydroxychloroquine Tablets for Healthcare Workers

By Priyanka SharmaNew Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Union Health Ministry has placed an order of about 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets with various pharmaceutical companies for healthcare workers.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested the use of hydroxychloroquine tablets only for healthcare workers and caregivers involved in the treatment and direct contact with the suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.For those COVID-19 patients who require ICU care, the Health Ministry has suggested the use of hydroxychloroquine tablets in combination with Azithromycin."We have placed an order of approximately 10 crore tablets for the anti-malarial drug -- hydroxychloroquine tablets. Prior to this, we have purchased over 70 lakh tablets," said a health ministry official.However, the Health Ministry has clearly mentioned that these drugs are not recommended for children less than 12 years of age, pregnant and lactating women. It has published its revised guidelines on clinical management of COVID-19."We have removed our earlier recommendation of the use of anti-HIV drug combination Lopinavir and Ritonavir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. As of now, there is no clinical and scientific data available in the world about Lopinavir and Ritonavir drug combination on COVID-19 patients. And it did not give significant result to the patient," the official said. (ANI)

