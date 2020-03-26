COVID-19: ICC Gives Fans Some Respite, Opens Up Archives of Match Footage

Dubai [UAE], Mar 26 (ANI): As the whole world has been sent into a lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday opened up its archives of match footage and programming to its broadcast partners.This will give the fans throughout the world an opportunity to relive some of the greatest cricketing moments of the last 45 years as they stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The move will enable fans around the world to watch cricket matches, highlights and ICC films at a time when live sports programming stands disrupted due to the coronavirus.ICC events dating back to 1975 including the men's and women's ICC Cricket World Cups and T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy as well as the U19 World Cups have been made available."We are facing unprecedented times as a sports industry and the need to connect with our fan communities is perhaps greater than ever. With no live cricket to unite our fans around the world, we thought the next best thing would be to release our archive to broadcast partners so fans can enjoy some magnificent memories," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in an official statement.The footage available to broadcasters will include memorable matches of the ICC men's events including those between Australia and New Zealand, sub-continental adversaries India and Pakistan and featuring Ashes competitors Australia and England.Fans will also be able to re-experience matches of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013, and five editions of the T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2014. Those looking for women's matches will get to watch the 2009 and 2013 editions, apart from matches of different T20 World Cups. (ANI)

