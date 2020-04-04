COVID-19: IIT Kanpur Researchers Working on `virucidal Coating' of Surgical Masks

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): A team of scientists from IIT Kanpur is working on developing a protective coating that would greatly help in making medicated masks and medical wear in fight against the novel coronavirus.Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body under Department of Science and Technology, is supporting the research that would develop the coating with anti-microbial polymers and re-purposable anti-viral molecules, according to a release by Ministry of Science and Technology. Doctors and nurses, treating COVID-19 patients and hence susceptible to contamination due to their nature of work, will immensely benefit from this as it would add a layer of security for them while treating COVID-19 patients.Moreover, cost-effectiveness of the project would also help in mass-scale production.The researchers from the Department of Chemistry in IIT Kanpur will be designing the virucidal coating using polymers which can resist attachment of bacteria and virus."While the most used varieties of masks work by filtration and retention of pathogens and aerosols based on their size, immobilizing anti-microbial and anti-viral ingredients on the fabric can be useful in critical environments, and for extending the life, re-usability and safer handling and disposal of masks. This additional defense will be especially valuable if it can be added at a fraction of the cost of the mask", said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.The cost-effectiveness of the design by using common polymers, repurposable anti-viral/virucidal drugs, and agents may also allow the cost-effective mass scale production of the medicated masks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)