COVID-19: IMA Warns of Black Day on April 23 if No Action Taken Against Attacks on Doctors

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association on Monday announced that it will observe April 23 as Black Day if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals."If the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on April 23," read a notice issued by the association."Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," it further read. The notice stated that further decisions will be taken if suitable steps are not taken by the government. This comes after several incidents of attacks and stigmatisation of medical staff and doctors being reported from across the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) have been constituted by the Centre earlier in the day to assess the situation regarding the violations of lockdown, social distancing norms and attack on doctors, and submit a report to the Central Government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)