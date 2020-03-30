COVID-19: Kam Air Flight Brings Back 35 Indians from Kabul

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A Kam Air flight from Kabul landed at the Delhi airport on Monday afternoon at 2:40 pm with 35 Indians onboard. They will be kept in quarantine for 14-days at Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp.On Sunday, India had moved its diplomats in Herat and Jalalabad to Kabul in view of surging coronavirus cases in the country. Currently, there are 110 confirmed cases in the land-locked country.Afghanistan shares a border with Iran, which has been the worst-affected Middle-East country due to the outbreak.The coronavirus, that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far infected 7,40,157 people worldwide and has claimed at least 35,000 lives as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

