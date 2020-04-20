COVID-19: Kanpur Police Announce Rs 10,000 Reward for Info on Tablighi Jamaat Members

Kanpur (UP) Apr 20 (PTI) Kanpur police on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for those who help authorities in tracing Tablighi Jamaat members "hiding despite repeated appeals to come forward" for COVID-19 testing, a top official said.

Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal said there is a strong possibility that some people who attended the religious congregation in Delhi last month are still hiding and posing a risk to themselves, their families and the society at large.

The officer said the number of positive cases in the city has increased exponentially in the last three days and most of the total 74 patients are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

"The Tablighi Jamaat members are still hiding. We have made repeated appeals to them to come forward for the sake of their own life and to help us from preventing the pandemic," he said.

If they self report to authorities, no action will be takenagainst them, he said, adding that strict against will be taken if they fail to do so.

He said those who will help police in tracing Tablighi Jamaat members will be rewarded Rs 10,000 and their identity will be kept secret.

