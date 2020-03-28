COVID-19: Karan, Ayushmann Pledge Their Support to PM-CARES Fund

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday voiced their support for the PM-CARES Fund and also urged people to contribute to support the battle against COVID-19.The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to show his support for the initiative and urged people to contribute to the PM- Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund in 'own ways and capacity.'"This is an absolutely great initiative by our honourable PM@narendramodi...in our own way and capacity we must all pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund....this will go a long way for the well being of millions of our people ..." the tweet read.Meanwhile, Ayushmann also pledged his support for the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."I'm pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM@narendramodiji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress," the 35-year-old actor wrote.Earlier in the day, PM Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to announce an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund.Following the 'Kesari' actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing 30 lakhs to the PM- CARES fund. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)