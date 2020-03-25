COVID-19 Lockdown : Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Stock of LPG, Petrol, Diesel

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday took stock of the supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol and diesel so as to ensure uninterrupted supply. "We are working to ensure that not just consumers get uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG but also that the supply lines for the country's defence forces are secured," said Pradhan.Taking to Twitter, Pradhan posted a picture where all the officials of Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry were seen maintaining social distancing in the wake of coronavirus threat. "We are taking adequate preventive measures to stay safe and have also adopted Social Distancing as a weapon to combat the Covid19 infection. Urge everyone to follow Social Distancing and other preventive guidelines to defeat the Covid-19. #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.. (ANI)

