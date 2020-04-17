COVID-19 Lockdown: HP DGP Urges People to Maintain Communal Harmony

Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi on Friday urged the people of the state to maintain communal harmony.

In a video statement, the director general of police said there were reports of communal discrimination in shops and hospitals of the state during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown but did not mention any particular case.

The DGP stated that there were some reports of tenants being asked to vacate because they belong to a particular community.

Mardi also said strict action would be taken against those who are found discriminating on the basis of religion.

Besides, he directed the station house officers to ensure the security of Kashmiri labourers in the state.

Mardi asked them to hold meetings of peace committees in communal sensitive areas.

The DGP also said the security of the students from north eastern states will be ensured by HP Police.

