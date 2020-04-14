COVID-19 Lockdown: J-K Admin Forms Committee for Resuming Commercial, Industrial Activities

Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said it has constituted a committee for resumption of commercial and industrial activities which were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“A Committee has already been constituted for resumption of commercial and industrial activity in a controlled manner. The Government of India (GoI) is also issuing guidelines by tomorrow, and steps would be taken to facilitate the trade and industry accordingly,” J-K Lt Governor GC Murmu said.

Interacting with traders and representatives of various associations at Raj Bhavan here, the Lt Governor assured them that all their genuine demands would be looked into on priority, an official spokesperson said.

After presenting their demand before the Lt Governor, the representatives lauded the efforts of the administration to check the spread of coronavirus, he said.

The Lt Governor was also informed that due to the lockdown, around 50,000 labourers working in brick kilns across Jammu were left stranded, the spokesperson said.

Murmu asked the representatives to ensure adherence of social distancing norms, saying it is the responsibility of every individual to play his role in the fight against COVID-19.

