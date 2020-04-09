COVID-19 Lockdown: One-stop Centres Providing Aid to Distressed Women Are Functional, Says Irani

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said one-stop centres established across the country to help women in distress are functional, dispelling misconception that they were shut due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing a webinar on safety and well-being of women, Irani said ways should be explored through which the centres can be connected to NIMHANS so that counselling can be provided to women victims of crimes.

"We are in lockdown but the government and governance machinery is working. This is the message that should reach every woman who seeks protection," she said.

During the webinar, the minister interacted with the representatives from one-stop centres and women helplines.

Women and Child Development Secretary Rabindra Panwar, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma and other senior officials from the ministry too participated in the webinar.

"There is a misconception that the one stop centres are not functional due to lockdown. We need to clarify that. Police department must ensure that no one has to step out for registering FIR. Every SP must have the knowledge that OSCs are functional and presently need support," she said.

"Not only with police but the OSCs must also be connected to NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) for preparations of legal counselling. Medical teams must also be asked to keep in touch with OSCs," Irani said.

Asked if anganwadi workers are being given protective gear amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Irani said Centre is continuously in touch with state governments and whoever is going out on COVID-19 duty is being looked after by the district administration.

She further ensured that best practices are being adopted to assist distressed women in the country during the lockdown and assured all possible help from the government.

