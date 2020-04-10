COVID-19 Lockdown: Oudh Bar Association Decides to Provide Financial Assistance to Members

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Oudh Bar Association on Friday decided to release Rs 5,000 to each of its member facing financial difficulties due the ongoing nationwide lockdown, its official said.

In a meeting through video conferencing, the bar association formulated "OBA Emergency Care Scheme 2020" and decided to implement it forthwith, he said.

A member, who had filed at least five cases in last one year of his legal practice in the High Court, has to furnish certain information through email or Whatsapp and then the association will decide and release a maximum of Rs 5,000, said OBA general secretary Sharad Pathak.

