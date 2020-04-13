COVID-19 Lockdown: Ram Vilas Paswan Reviews Food Grains Distribution in States, UTs

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan during a video conference with the State/UTs Ministers of Food, Public Distribution here today directed the fellow minister to implement a ''micro-level plan'' to ensure that essential commodities are available at a fair price in the local markets amid COVID-19 lockdown.Paswan said the States have been empowered under the Essential Commodities Act to ensure its compliance, as per an official release.He also directed that all arrangements are undertaken to commence the Wheat procurement for the Rabi Market Season (RMS) 2020-21 from April 15.Following the guidelines and example set out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan underlined that social distancing norms are strictly followed during the procurement.The Minister said a duty roster for staff, workers and labourers should be prepared by all procurement centres, godowns, offices etc. and ensure that there is no shortage of labour.Paswan further said all States and Union Territories have been provided with enough foodgrain stocks to fulfill the targets under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).''Under the PMGKAY, all PDS beneficiaries will be provided with 5-kilogram foodgrains (rice or wheat) per person free of cost for the next three months,' he added.Lastly, he said all expenditures involved in the distribution of free food grains and pulses under the PMGKAY scheme for the next three months will be borne by the Centre. (ANI)

