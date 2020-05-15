COVID-19 Lockdown: Special Trains Run from Rajasthan to Take Migrants Home

Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Several special trains were run from different parts of Rajasthan for transporting of migrant workers to their home states, officials said on Thursday.

In Jalore, Udaipur and Jodhpur districts, three trains with 3,398 migrants and workers on-board left for various places in Uttar Pradesh.

A 'Special Shramik' train fron Jalore to Jaunpur departed with 800 migrants whereas another train having 1,434 passengers departed from Udaipur to Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

A train from Jodhpur to Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh departed with 1,164 passengers whereas a train from Alwar having 1,440 passengers departed for Bihar.

Only registered passengers were boarded on trains after health screening, document verification. The passengers were provided food packets and water bottles, the officials said.

