COVID-19: M3M Foundation Donates Rs 1 Cr to Haryana CM Relief Fund

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of realty firm M3M Group, on Thursday said it has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Haryana to support fight against COVID-19.

The company said it is also supporting construction workers and daily wage earners with food and essentials' requirements.

“The government is doing a commendable job in containing the current crisis and it becomes imperative that we stand with them at this moment. We have contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and will continue to support the needy during this hour of need so that everyone has access to essentials,” Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said.

M3M Foundation is providing meals, dry rations and soaps to 5,000 daily wage earners and construction workers in Gurugram and Tauru region of Haryana, it said.

