COVID-19: Maha CM Relief Fund Gets Donations Worth Rs 245 Cr

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund has so far received donations worth Rs 245 crore in support of the state's fight against coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said people of Maharashtra have joined the state government in the war against the virus.

"Till today, Rs 245 crore have been deposited in the relief fund to provide a helping hand to the government in thefight against coronavirus," he said.

Apart from the cash donations, help has also come in the form of food grains, supply of food and shelter to the needy people, the chief minister added.

Contributions made to the relief fund can be claimed as a deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, Thackeray said.

So far, there are 3,081people have tested coronavirus positive in the state, of whom 187 have died, officials said.

