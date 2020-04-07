COVID-19: Man, Woman Discharged from Mumbai Hospital

Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) A man and woman in their early thirties were discharged on Tuesday from Fortis Hospital in Mulund in Mumbai after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, officials said.

The 33-year-old man had travelled to the United Kingdom and got admitted on March 27 while the 32-year-old woman was admitted on March 30, a statement from the hospital said.

"I am glad the two have been discharged on World Health Day," said Dr Rahul Pandit, who heads the COVID-19 task force of the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)