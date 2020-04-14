COVID-19: Mizoram Policemen Donate One Day's Salary to CM's Relief Fund

Aizawl, Apr 14 (PTI) Mizoram police personnel on Tuesday donated their one day's salary amounting to Rs 1.41 crore to the chief minister's relief fund to aid the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

A delegation of policemen met Chief Minister Zoramthanga and handed over the cheque to him, an official of the CMO said.

The newly-constituted Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) also donated Rs 1 lakh to the relief fund while officers and staff of sports and youth service directorate contributed Rs 3.78 lakh to it to support the state government's initiatives to contain the spread of the disease, the official said.

The council's chief executive member Lalthlamuana Hmar accompanied by other members handed over the amount to Lalhmansanga, personal secretary to the chief minister.

Many other organisations including All Mizoram Medical Students' Union, Imphal, Young Women's Christian Association, Aizawl, Zarkawt Presbyterian Church also donated to the relief fund to fight the pandemic.

"Various organisations have donated over Rs 5.2 crore to the chief minister's relief fund on Tuesday," the official said.

The Mizoram government on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee for promotion of locally-manufactured protective gears, he said.

The committee, headed by planning and programme implementation secretary Dr. C. Vanlalramsanga, will facilitate manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other such materials to help health workers who are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

The committee has been directed to work in consultation with the health and family welfare department and the task group on medicine and medical equipment.

The body will submit daily report to the government, the official added.

