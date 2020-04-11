COVID-19: More Areas in KDMC Sealed to Contain Outbreak

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday sealed off more localities as the number of COVID-19 patients continued to rise.

An order issued by KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi stated that Ayregaon, Tukaram Nagar, Mhatre Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Sahakar Nagar, Chedda Road, Samata Nagar localities have been sealed off and restrictions on movement of people and traffic have been imposed.

It also said shops in the western part of Dombivali will be open from 9am to noon every day from here on.

"There are 50 COVID-19 patients in KDMC limits, with Dombivali East having 19 of them. We have so far surveyed 10,12,816 people for coronavirus symptoms," an official said.

Besides, all panchayat samitis in Thane Zilla Parishad have been asked to set up 50-bed quarantine wards.

