COVID-19: MP CM Urges People Who Attended Nizamuddin Gathering to Come out

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday appealed to people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area to come out and declare themselves."As many as 82 people have been identified who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. I request others to come out and declare themselves," he said.Earlier he had said 107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have entered Madhya Pradesh."107 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have entered Madhya Pradesh. I have ordered to identify them immediately," he said."Police have identified some who are being taken to quarantine centres. Search for others is on," he added.Earlier, 24 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event were tested positive for coronavirus.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building."Around 1033 people have been evacuated so far -- 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine centres. Total, 24 positive cases have been found," Jain had said. (ANI)

