COVID-19: Nadda Reviews Relief Work by BJP Workers

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday reviewed the relief work being carried out across the country by the party workers and said they should help each citizen and health worker during the coronavirus crisis.

Nadda has been holding meetings with BJP leaders via video conferences to motivate the party cadre to help the common man in this time of crisis. In a series of these interactions, he spoke to the party's office bearers from 22 state units in five different meetings on Thursday.

He was accompanied by BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh.

Reviewing the relief work, Nadda said the party workers should be concerned about each and every citizen and 'Corona Warrior' and take all necessary steps while cooperating with local administration to help them.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five requests to the BJP workers --- feed the needy, distribute masks, motivate 40 people to donate to PM-CARES fund, download Aarogya Setu app.

He said that party workers should get signatures of people to express gratitude to emergency staff, from health professionals to sanitation workers and police besides bank and postal employees among others, working during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadda suggested that the party workers while continuing with their relief work should expand its area and the speed of its delivery.

Earlier, on April 6, the BJP's foundation day, Nadda dedicated it to the fight against COVID-19.

