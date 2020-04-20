COVID-19: Nashik Sees 2 Deaths, 1 Discharge, Count at 99

Nashik, Apr 20 (PTI) Two COVID-19 patients died on Monday in Nashik while one person was discharged post recovery, an official said.

The death toll from the infection now stands at eight in the district, an official said.

"The 44-year-old man who got discharged today had tested positive on April 6. He had returned from Agra after completing some railway related work. The two deaths, of a 64 -year-old woman and 55-year-old man, took place in hospitals in Malegaon," he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik is now 99, with 85 of them being in Malegaon.

