COVID-19: Nashik Sees Record 14 Cases, Count Now 70; 2 Deaths

Nashik, Apr 17 (PTI) Fourteen people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, a single day record for the district, while two people died of the infection, taking the death toll here to four so far, health officials said.

The district's COVID-19 count now is 70 of which 62 are from Malegaon, including the 14 who tested positive on Friday, they said.

"Of the 14 reports that returned positive, one was of a woman who died on April 13 and another of a man who died today," an official said.

