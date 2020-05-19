COVID-19: One More Positive Case Reported in Puducherry, Tally Goes Up to Nine

Puducherry, May 19 (PTI) A 61-year old man tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the number of infections in Puducherry to nine, a senior official said.

The resident of Mahe region (an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala) was admitted to the Government General hospital in Mahe for treatment of COVID-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told P T I.

He said the man had returned from Dubai on May 17 and was admitted to a hospital in Kannur in neighbouring Kerala before being shifted to the government general hospital in Mahe today.

With this the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory has risen to nine.

Also, five people including a woman from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore are under treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER, Mohan Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK accused the ruling Congress and its ally DMK, of hoodwinking people by adopting double standards on the issue of opening liquor shops in the union territory.

AIADMK leader A Anbalagan said while the Congress and DMK were opposing resumption of liquor sales in neighbouring Tamil Nadu by organising demonstrations, the parties and their leaders were however, keeping mum on the Puducherry government's decision to reopen the outlets here.

The territorial government had on Monday initially announced that liquor outlets would open today before postponing it to Wednesday.PTI COR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)