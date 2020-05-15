COVID-19: One Tests Positive in HP's Hamirpur, District Tally Rises to 7

Hamirpur (HP), May 14 (PTI) One more person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday, taking the tally in the district to seven, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said.

A 55-year-old man from Siri village in Sujanpur revenue sub division has tested positive, he said.

He is a primary contact of his 50-year-old brother-in-law from Bajrol area who is under treatment at RCH in Bhota for the disease, Meena said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has risen to seven, he said.

Two patients have been cured whereas five are active cases, Meena said.

