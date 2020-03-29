COVID-19: Over 6000 People Under Surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A total of 6,465 people who came in the contact of COVID-19 positive case have been put under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, according to adminstration of the union territory. "6465 travellers and persons in contact with suspected COVID19 cases have been put under surveillance and, so far, 38 cases (34 active positive, 02 recovered and 02 deaths) have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a statement.While 3,260 persons are under home quarantine, 307 are in hospital quarantine. A total of 2163 persons are under home surveillance and 735 persons have completed 28-day surveillance period.A total of 588 samples were sent for testing of which 542 tested negative and eight reports awaited. (ANI)

