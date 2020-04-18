COVID-19 Pandemic: J-K Chief Secretary Asks Officials to Ramp-up Sampling Capacity

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subhramanyam on Friday asked the deputy commissioners to ramp-up the sampling capacity so that COVID-19 cases are tested immediately.

All the contacts traced so far and other high-risk cases should be tested quickly to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the union territory, he said.

The chief secretary was interacting with the deputy commissioners and the field functionaries of the health department.

”We have already enhanced our testing capacity and are able to get the testing of good number of samples done both inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

However, to match the gap of testing and sampling, “we need to push our field functionaries to prioritize the sample collection exercise,” the chief secretary said.

“Delay in sample collection especially of high value cases which are already traced and other cases of high risk may pose threat to others,” he said.

The chief secretary directed the divisional commissioners and directors of Health Services to take personal responsibility of ensuring that sampling is done with a sense of urgency.

Reiterating the need to enhance isolation and quarantine facilities in all the districts, he directed officials to develop Covid Wellness Centres by utilizing available infrastructure in the districts.

The chief secretary asked Jammu and Srinagar districts to create such a facility of 5,000 beds and said all other districts should be ready with such centres of 1,000 beds.

Besides, he also ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure that the government orders and guidelines are enforced properly.

