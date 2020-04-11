COVID-19 Pandemic: Sikhs in J-K to Follow Akal Takht's Appeal to Celebrate Baisakhi at Home

Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) The people of Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said they will follow the Akal Takht's appeal to celebrate the Baisakhi festival at their homes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will follow the appeal made by Jathedar Shri Akal Takht Sahib Amritsar and avoid any type of gathering on Baisakhi. We will perform the prayers at our homes while maintaining the lockdown,” a joint statement by the Sikh organisations in J-K said.

Sikh United Front, Shiromani Akali Dal, Sikh Welfare Society, Sewa Society, Sikh Naujawan Sabha, Sikh student federation and various members of district Gurdwara Prabandhak committees made the decision after holding discussions over phone, it said.

The Akal Takht on April 3 had asked the Sikh community to offer prayers at home on Baisakhi which will be celebrated on Monday.

