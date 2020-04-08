COVID-19 Patient Booked for Hiding Travel Details of Relative

Patan (Guj), Apr 8 (PTI) A case was registered against a COVID-19 patient here in Gujarat for allegedly hiding from a health worker the travel details of his relative who died due to coronavirus and also infected him, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at Siddhpur Police Station in Patan district against the patient, who is under treatment at a hospital in Patan, after it was revealed by a health worker that he did not disclose the travel history of his relative who had recently returned from Mumbai, police said.

"The relative of the accused, a 47-year-old man, died in Patan on Tuesday after testing coronavirus positive on April 4. The accused has also been detected coronavirus positive and is undergoing treatment," an official said.

He was booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, the official said.

The accused patient failed to disclose the travel history to the health worker during a door-to-door survey on March 24, he added.

