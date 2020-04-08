COVID-19 Patient in Goa Recovers

Panaji, Apr 8 (PTI) One of seven coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Goa was declared as cured by health officials on Wednesday.

He tested negative for infection in his last two tests, they said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the patient was now fit for discharge.

"Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patient, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6. The patient will be kept under monitored quarantine for 14 days as per protocol before final discharge," the minister said.

"I applaud the medical staff for their dedicated service and tireless efforts," he added.

