COVID-19 Patient in Pune Recovers After Plasma Therapy, Claims Hospital

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): A COVID-19 patient has recovered from the disease after he was administered convalescent plasma therapy at Pune's Sasoon Hospital."First convalescent plasma therapy has been performed successfully at Pune's Sasoon Hospital. A patient tested positive for COVID19 was given plasma for two continuous days on 10 and 11 May (200 ML)," Sasoon Hospital said.According to hospital officials, the patient has been shifted out of COVID ward now as his reports of COVID-19 came negative. "He will be soon discharged from hospital," Sasoon Hospital said.Total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 41,642 including 1,454 deaths. (ANI)

