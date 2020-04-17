COVID-19: PM Modi Assures India's Support to South Africa for Essential Medical Supplies

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured India's support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Had a good discussion with President @CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured India's support to South Africa for maintaining essential medical supplies," the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister also discussed the global health crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt's efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact," Modi said in another tweet.

