COVID-19 Positive Cases in Karnataka Stands at 232

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): A total of 232 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Karnataka till today. "As of 5:00 PM today, cumulatively 232 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, it includes 6 deaths and 54 discharges," said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.Moreover, the Karnataka government has announced an extension of lockdown till April 30.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

