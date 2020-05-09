COVID-19 Positive Cases Touch 1163 in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Thirty-one new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1163, said Telangana Health Department.Total 24 patients have cured/discharged today and a total 751 patients have been cured/discharged till date. One person succumbed to the disease today.There are 382 active cases in the state currently while 30 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)

