COVID-19: Pune Case Count Reaches 4,370, Death Toll Now 221

Pune, May 19 (PTI) Pune district recorded 193 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 count to 4,370, while the death toll reached 221 after 10 people succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

Of the 193 cases, 154 were in Pune city, five in Pimpri Chinchwad and 34 in cantonment and rural areas, he added.

"The COVID-19 cases in PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas are 3782, 227 and 361 respectively. Of 4,370 cases, 2184 patients have been discharged so far. There are 1,965 active cases in the hospitals," he informed.

