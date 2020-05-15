COVID-19: Rahul Takes Dig at Govt's Preparedness

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its preparedness to fight the coronavirus on Friday, saying the "geniuses" at the Niti Aayog had predicted that the nationwide lockdown would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from May 16.

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again.

"I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also posted a graph projected by the government at the time.

