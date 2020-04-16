COVID-19: Rajnath Reviews Preventive Measures Taken by 62 Cantonment Boards Across Country

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the preventive measures taken by 62 cantonment boards across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Director General Defence Estates (DGDE) Deepa Bajwa, who is in-charge of managing the cantonment boards, gave an overview of the ongoing steps like maintenance of essential services like sanitation and water supply in cantonment areas, the statement by the Defence Ministry said.

"She also apprised him about the steps taken for the identification of hospitals, schools and community halls for quarantine facilities and continuous measures for public awareness among residents; enforcement of social distancing," it said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 12,700 people and killed over 400 people in the country so far.

Bajwa informed Singh that provision of food and dry ration has also been made for the vulnerable sections in association with NGOs and social organisations, the ministry stated.

She told him that chief executive officers of the cantonment boards are maintaining regular liaison with district administrations and local military authorities.

"While acknowledging the efforts, Rajnath Singh stressed that the cantonment boards should ensure highest standards of sanitation and hygiene, and fumigation specifically in the populated civil areas," the statement said.

"He (Singh) stressed that special care should be taken to provide food and shelter for the vulnerable sections of migrants or daily wagers," it said.

The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase of the nationwide lockdown started from April 15 and would end on May 3.

