COVID-19: RS Prasad Warns Social Media Platforms over Fake News

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday warned of strict action against social media platforms if they allowed any fake news about COVID-19 on their platforms.He said that some people have been misusing social media and spreading rumours about coronavirus pandemic, when the country is fighting a battle against the deadly virus."In the battle of coronavirus, the country is fighting many different challenges. The Narendra Modi government has always been in favour of social media but we came across some objectionable videos and news in these testing times on social media platforms. We expect these platforms to avoid allowing such content and act responsible, otherwise the government will take action on them," Prasad told ANI.The minister said that he was very happy to see the support of people for lockdown and they are obeying it.The government had announced a 21-day lockdown in the view of preventing spread of coronavirus in the country.India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases and 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 75 on Saturday. (ANI)

