COVID-19 : RSS Distributes Food to Needy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members along with Resident Welfare Association (RWA) on Saturday distributed food items to the needy in Mahavir Enclave area near Dwarka Sector 1, amid countrywide lockdown in backdrop of coronavirus.This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Wednesday hailed the decision of a nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19, and urged people to follow the rules of the lockdown.Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

