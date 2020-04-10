COVID-19: Salaries of Arunachal Ministers, MLAs Slashed by 30 Per Cent

Itanagar, Apr 10 (PTI) In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved an ordinance to reduce salaries of all ministers and MLAs, including the chief minister, by 30 per cent for a year.

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu decided to reduce the salaries with effect from April 1, 2020.

The fund will go to the state exchequer and utilised in the fight against COVID-19, a communique from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The cabinet also reviewed the preparedness of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus and efforts required to strengthen the infrastructure to tackle the situation, it said.

It also took stock of the existing and required medical equipment, including viral transport mediums (VTMs), rapid testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and gloves for healthcare and other frontline workers, the communique said.

