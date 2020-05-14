COVID-19: Sebi Makes Internship Programme for Its Legal Department Online

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, markets regulator Sebi said the internship programme for its legal department will now be conducted online.

During the online internship, candidates are required to make themselves available through medium such as video-conferencing and tele-conferencing at all times during the working hours on weekdays, it said in a statement.

"In view of the advisory issued by the government announcing complete ban/partial lock-down on account of COVID-19, the internship program in the legal department of Sebi scheduled to commence in April, 2020 shall now commence from June, 2020...," it said.

The watchdog had in March invited applications for the internship programme at its legal department. The commencement of the programme had earlier been postponed to June-July 2020.

Head of department or course coordinator of the respective law school or university in-charge of the internship programme were required to submit applications recommending not more than three applicants from their respective institutions in a given quarter.

The regulator said applications should be e-mailed to it within the first week (1st-7th) of every quarter for internship commencing in the next quarter.

The application window for applying for internship for June 2020 is open till May 25, 2020, it added.

