COVID-19: Senior Lawyer Donates Rs 5 Lakh Each to Kerala, Tamil Nadu CM Relief Funds

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi on Friday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Public Relief Funds to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The senior lawyer also donated Rs 5 lakh to the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association for providing one-time non-refundable relief of Rs 10,000 to 50 needy lawyers.

Dwivedi had earlier donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund to aid the fight against COVID-19.

He had said the problems being faced by poor people and migrant workers are grave and people should come forward to help them by donating to the prime minister's fund.

The lawyer had also donated 15,000 N95 masks to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.PTI PKS

