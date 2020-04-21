COVID-19: Serie A Officials Looking to See-off 2019-20 Campaign

Milan [Italy], April 21 (ANI): Even as all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials of Italy's football competition Serie A are looking to see-off the 2019-20 campaign.The officials intend to finish the season even if it means playing behind closed doors for the rest of the competition.The league was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus, and Italian Football Federation has already said that the competition would not resume until the health conditions allow for it."The Lega Serie A Council that met today unanimously confirmed its intention to complete the 2019-2020 season, if the government allows it to take place in full compliance with the rules for the protection of health and safety," Goal.com quoted an official statement from Serie A."The resumption of sporting activity, in the so-called Phase 2, will take place in accordance with the regulations laid out by FIFA and UEFA, with the decisions of the FIGC as well as in compliance with the medical protocols for the protection of footballers and all professionals," it added.Before the suspension of Serie A, defending champions Juventus were a point clear of Lazio after 26 matches.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all major tournaments such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga have been postponed indefnitely. (ANI)

