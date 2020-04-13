COVID-19 Social Boycott: Post Recovery, Man Puts House on Sale

Shivpuri (MP), Apr 13 (PTI) The family of a 28-year- old man in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh who recovered from the coronavirus infection have put their house up for sale alleging social boycott by neighbours due to the disease.

The man had returned from Dubai on March 18 and tested positive for the virus on March 24. He was discharged from hospital on April 4.

"Life has become extremely difficult as we cannot bear the pain of a social boycott. We do not want to live in this colony anymore," his father said, adding that neighbours had even got the milk and vegetable vendors to stop supply to his house.

"So I took this decision with a heavy heart to sell my house," he said.

The former COVID-19 patient said the attitude of the neighbours changed when he tested positive and when his father, mother and sister, who were quarantined, came home after their reports returned negative for the virus.

The man said he had defeated coronavirus by keeping his morale high but the attitude of his neighbours had defeated him.

"They have turned my family into untouchables. We had to venture out as if we are criminals," the man said.

Meanwhile, police said they have not been approached on this issue and claimed it may be the outcome of an old dispute between the neighbours.

"Before the man tested positive, his family had a tiff with neighbours over roaming outside during the quarantine period. This, possibly, is the reason behind the dispute. We have not taken any complaint as yet. However, we will provide all help to the man's family," said Rajesh Chandel, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police.

