COVID-19: SpiceJet Operates First Cargo Flight to Singapore to Bring Back Medical Equipment

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) SpiceJet said it will operate its first cargo flight to Singapore from Chennai on Thursday to bring back critical medical equipment and other supplies to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The budget carrier said it will operate a second freighter flight on Friday carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru.

"SpiceJet has transported over 1500 tons of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nation-wide lockdown began and has been extending all possible support to the government, medical and pharma companies and international retailers to fight this war against the global pandemic," the airline said in its press release.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate during this lockdown.

