COVID-19 Tally in Punjab Rises to 1,823 with 61 New Cases

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 10 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,823 in Punjab, with 61 more people testing positive today."The number of active cases and fatalities due to the infection stands at 1,626 and 31, respectively. 166 people have recovered from the disease in the state," Punjab Health Department said in a release.A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)

