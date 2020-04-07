COVID-19: Testing of Samples Begins in Mizoram

Aizawl, April 7 (PTI) Mizoram began testing samples of persons suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus at a state-run hospital on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said.

He said that a COVID-19 testing laboratory was set up at the Zoram Medical College in just eight days.

Nasopharyngeal swab samples of 14 doctors, nurses and health workers treating the lone COVID-19 patient in the state and the sample of another person suspected to be infected with the disease were tested in the laboratory, he said.

"Test results are expected later in the evening," the minister said, adding that the samples of the hospital staff were tested as a precautionary measure and they did not exhibit any coronavirus-like symptom.

The condition of the 50-year-old COVID-19 patient, who had travelled to the Netherlands, is stable, he said.

The state government has also procured 1,000 testing kits from Assam, Lalthangliana said.

Security has been beefed-up and strict vigilance is in place along Mizoram's borders with Assam and Tripura.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme state nodal officer Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI that 58 samples have been tested till Monday and all barring that of the COVID-19 patient have tested negative for the disease.

The state government is conducting a stricter screening of truck drivers transporting essential commodities to Mizoram, he said.

