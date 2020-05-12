COVID-19: UP Registers Another Death, 41 New Cases; State Tally Reaches 3,614

Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Another COVID-19 patient died while 41 new cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic rose to 81 and the state's coronavirus tally reached 3,614, said an official.

"A total of 3,614 cases have been reported so far from 74 (out of total 75) districts. Of the 3,614 cases, 1,759 people have been treated and discharged. The number of active cases are 1,774 and the deaths so far are 81," Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

For the first time on Monday, the number of cured patients was 1,758 which was more than the number of active patients -- 1735.

Of the total fatalities, the maximum number of 24 deaths were reported from Agra, followed by Meerut (13), Moradabad (7), Kanpur Nagar (6), Firozabad and Mathura (4 each), Aligarh (3), Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar (two each).

Prasad said there are 53,459 isolation beds and 21,569 quarantine beds besides 1,260 beds with ventilator facility in the state.

"A total of 9,515 people have been kept in facility quarantine in the state," he said.

Those who have tested positive in the state include 8.1 per cent from 60 plus age group, 25.5 per cent between 40-60 years of age, 48.7 per cent between 20 and 40 years and 17.7 per cent are below the age of 20, he had said.

Among the total patients 21.5 per cent are women, he said, adding the state government was effectively using Aarogya Setu app and also making calls to alert people.

"Of the total 2,722 calls made to Aarogya Setu users, from where alerts were generated, 10 have been found positive till now and are being treated," he said.

