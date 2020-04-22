COVID-19 Warriors Attacked in Madhya Pradesh

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): In another attack on COVID-19 warriors, a team of health staff and police were attacked by family members of a person in Sheopur district on Wednesday.The team went to screen a man -- Gopal -- who had recently come to his house in Gaswani village in the district from Indore. When the health staff asked his father Gangaram Shivhari to summon Gopal for testing, he refused to call him and started misbehaving with the team.Team leader Dr Pawan then rang up Gaswani Police station for help. After the police reached the spot, the family members started pelting stones at the team in which a police official sustained a head injury."I got a call from Dr Pawan. He told me that they have come for the screening of a person and family members were misbehaving with them. We reached the spot and tried to make the people understand that it was for their betterment. They started shouting at us and started pelting stones," Shriram Awasthi, ASI, told ANI.Sampat Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police, Sheopur, said: "It was informed that a person named Gopal, son of Gangaram Shivhari, has come from Indore. When the health team reached the village, the family members of Gopal misbehaved with them and started pelting stones."Earlier on April 15, three people including a doctor and a pharmacist have suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. (ANI)

